Man found murdered in UP; FIR against 2

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A man was allegedly strangulated to death by two persons in Balwa Kheri village here, police said Tuesday. According to a complaint filed by the deceased's wife Kavita, Kunwarpal (28) was killed by Sukhpal and Ratan. The woman alleged that her husband had sold a piece of land to the duo for Rs 22 lakh and the accused failed to pay the amount. She said Kunwarpal was murdered by the accused when he demanded the money, they said. The body was found on November 19, police said.An FIR in this connection was registered only recently.The police are trying to trace the accused. PTI CORR SRY