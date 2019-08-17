Man from Bihar held for making hoax call at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested from Bawana for allegedly making a hoax bomb call at the IGI Airport here earlier this month in order to stop his wife from leaving the country, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Nasrudeen, a resident of Sitamarhi district in Bihar. He has been doing a job of stitching bags in Chennai for the last 10 years, the police said.At around 9 pm on August 8, a person called the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) control room in Gurgaon and informed about a bomb at Terminal-2 of the airport."The caller said he was speaking from Chennai and a woman called Zabina had reached the IGI Airport to leave for Dubai or Saudi Arabia. The caller also said the woman had planted a bomb in the flight," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.Following this, the security at the airport was beefed up and a red alert issued. However, it turned out to be a hoax call and a criminal complaint was registered against the caller under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Gurugram's Udhyog Vihar police station, the DCP said.Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Nasrudeen from the Bawana area in the national capital on August 15, the officer said.Interrogation revealed that on August 8, when the accused was on his way to Chennai from Bihar by train, Zabina informed him that she was leaving for a foreign destination for a better life. Nasrudeen's efforts to stop her were in vain, Yadav said. In the evening, when Nasrudeen reached Zabina's maternal house in Chennai, he came to know that she was in Delhi and was going abroad. As a last chance to stop her, he searched the internet for the phone number of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and made the hoax call, the police said. PTI NIT RC