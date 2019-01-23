Man gets 10-year RI for raping minor

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI) A local court Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old man to ten years rigorous imprisonment for raping a four-and-half-year-old girl last year. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala convicted K Anil Kumar, a labourer, under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various IPC sections besides imposing Rs 4,000 fine. According to the police, on February 9, 2018 Kumar kidnapped the minor girl when she was returning from a shop on the pretext of offering her chocolates and took her to his house in Secunderabad and raped her. The girl narrated the incident to her parents, who rushed to the man's house, but Kumar managed to escape, police said. Following a complaint, a case was registered and Kumar was arrested, they said. PTI VVK BN IND