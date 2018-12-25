Man gets 10 years' jail for rape in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 25 (PTI) A fast track court here has held a man guilty in a rape case that took place in 2011 and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.Judge Manoj Kumar Mishra also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on the accused, Sanoj Kumar, after holding him guilty under sections 376, 506 and 342 of the IPC on Monday.According to government lawyer Ritu Choudhary, the victim was on her way to a medicine shop in Bhensi village under the Khatoli police station limits on December 12, 2011, when she was abducted, taken to a nearby forest area and raped by the accused. PTI Corr IJTIJTIJT