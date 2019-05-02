Man gets 10 years' RI for sexually assaulting minor

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) A Mumbai court Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in his neighbourhood. The 42-year-old man was found guilty under IPC section 376 (rape) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act by special judge Bharti Kale. The prosecution examined 11 witnesses, including the minor survivor, during the trial, public prosecutor Rakesh Tiwary said. According to the prosecution, the incident took place last year when the girl had gone to the accused's house to play with his daughter. He sent his daughter on an errand and sexually assaulted the girl, she told the court. After the girl returned home and told her father about the incident, a case was registered at Nirmal Nagar police station. PTI AVI KRK CK