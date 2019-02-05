Man gets 10-yr imprisonment for raping minor

Ghaziabad, Feb 5 (PTI) The Ghaziabad district court Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in 2015 here. Special judge (POCSO) and additional session's judge 8th Vandana Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict. Special government council (POCSO) Ranvir singh Dagar said that on January 1, 2015, Rahul, a Tronica city resident, raped the four-year-old "daughter of a man who had provided them a room to stay on humanitarian grounds as their house was under construction". According to the complaint lodged by the girl's father, Rahul raped her on the terrace of the house. The girl had suffered genital injuries and was admitted to hospital. Rahul's blood-stained shirt was recovered from the spot. He was sent to jail under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. PTI CORR CK