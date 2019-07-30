Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor girl

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) A special POCSO court here has awarded 20 years' rigorous imprisonment to a 19-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor school girl. Siddhesh Kamble, alias Sunny, was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and section 376(2) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code by judge S J Gharat on Monday. Kamble was accused of raping the minor girl in November 2017. The victim told the court that Kamble met her at a bus stop in Wadala from where she took a bus for her school. He gave her his mobile number and soon they began to meet frequently, she said. On the day of the incident, Kamble told her they would be going to the Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar, but took her to a guest house instead and raped her, she said. He also took her pictures in a compromising state and threatened to disclose them if she told anybody about the incident, the girl told the court. PTI AVI KRK INDIND