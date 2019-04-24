Man gets 20 years' RI for raping minor

Baripada (Odisha), Apr 24 (PTI) A local court Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a girl in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha four years ago.Additional district and sessions judge of Baripada, Dr V Sujata, passed the verdict after finding Bailochan Mohanta guilty of raping the girl.Mohanta's two associates, Purusattam Mohanta and Bailochan Behera, were awarded three years' RI by the judge.The three had forced the victim to accompany them to a forest on September 11, 2015 where Bailochan Mohanta raped her. PTI COR AAM NN GVS