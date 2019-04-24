Man gets 20-yr jail term for raping 3-yr-old

Kota, Apr 24 (PTI) A special court Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail here for raping a three-year-old girl after abducting her from home last September.The special court, set up under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences [POCSO] Act also imposed a fine of Rs 2.10 lakh on convict Ajay Rai alias Taxi, 25.Rai, a resident of Bangali Basti under Dadabari police station area of Kota city had on September 18 abducted the girl, sleeping in her home, when her parents were busy attending a navratri kirtan in a nearby temple, said Special Public Prosecutor Ritesh Mewara.PTI CORR RAXRAX