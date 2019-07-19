Man gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for molesting girl

Palghar, Jul 19(PTI) A court here has sentenced a 45-year-old man to three years rigorous imprisonment for molesting a 16-year-old girl, who lived in his neighbourhood.Special Judge for POCSO cases A U Kadam convicted and sentenced the man, a resident of Vasai town in Palghar district, on July 16.She also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him. He was found guilty under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.According to the prosecution, the convict entered the girl's house on March 10, 2017, under the pretext of asking for water.Finding her alone at home, he locked the door from inside and molested the minor girl. He ran away when the girl raised an alarm, it said. When the victim's mother returned home, she narrated the ordeal to her.Acting on a complaint filed by the girl, who hails from a financially weak family, police arrested the man.Delivering the verdict, the judge said given her financial condition, the victim should be provided adequate compensation through the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA). PTI COR RSY ANBANB