Man gets 3 years in jail for sexually harassing minor

Thane, Jul 29 (PTI) A 36-year-old man from Thane in Maharashtra has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a school student three years ago. In a recent order, special POCSO judge Dilip Murumkar also fined Sunil Gavhane, a resident of Kamathghar in Bhinwadi, a sum of Rs 2,000, Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar said on Monday. "On April 4, 2016, Gavhane entered the house of a Class VIII student who was alone. He sexually harassed her and also slapped her. The victim told her mother about the incident when the latter returned home that night," Moholkar said. He was punished under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Moholkar said. PTI CORR BNMHMB