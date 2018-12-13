Man gets 7 years in jail for raping minor

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A POCSO court here has convicted a man for raping an 11-year-old girl and sentenced him to seven years in prison. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused, Vedpal, after finding him guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to special government lawyer Dinesh Sharma and as mentioned in the FIR filed by victim's father, on May 25, 2015, the girl was alone in her house when Vedpal took her to his residence in Jalalpur village and raped her there. The accused had been in jail from the day he was arrested in this regard. PTI COR AD CK