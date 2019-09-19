Man gets death sentence for daughter's rape, murder

Agra (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh court has sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of his seven-year-old daughter in Agra two years ago. A special POCSO court in Agra awarded the sentence to the accused and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, according to public prosecutor Basant Gupta. The man raped his daughter on the night November 24, 2017, at Etmadpur area of Agra district, following which he strangled her to death, Gupta said. A complaint about the rape-murder incident was filed by the accused only. But an investigation revealed the man's involvement, following which he was arrested and charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Gupta added. PTI CORRHMB