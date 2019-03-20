Man gets death sentence for killing woman, 4 minors

Bhind, Mar 20 (PTI) A man was awarded death sentence by a court here for killing five persons, including four children, in May 2016, after one of the victims saw him in an objectionable position with a woman. Second additional sessions judge M L Rathore of the court in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh Tuesday pronounced the punishment to Nitesh Dixit (29), terming the incident as "rarest of the rare". According to the prosecution, the convict and the woman, who was married and had children, were allegedly having an affair. On the intervening night of May 13-14, 2016, the woman gave sleeping pills to her daughter, two nieces and a nephew, who lived with her, before the man came to her residence in Bhind town. But later, the woman's 13-year-old nephew saw the accused and her aunt in an objectionable position following which Dixit killed him by slitting his throat. He then also killed the woman (32), her 10-year-old daughter and the two nieces, aged 14 and 16 years. The woman's father-in-law informed the police about the incident. On the basis of scientific evidence, the police proved that Dixit killed all the five people mercilessly, the prosecution told the court. PTI CORR MAS ADU GK RHL