Man gets death sentence for rape & murder of 3-yr-old girl

Surat, Jul 31 (PTI) A special court here awarded death sentence to a man on Wednesday for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in October last year. Special Judge for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases P S Kala awarded death sentence to the accused, Anil Yadav, who was apprehended from Buxar district in his home state of Bihar. The court took into account the statements of 38 witnesses as well as medical and circumstantial evidences before convicting Yadav (22) on Tuesday, and awarding death sentence to him under various provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012. Yadav was known to the victim's family and lived on the ground floor of the same building, where they lived. The victim had gone missing from her house in Godadara locality of Surat, and her body was later recovered packed in a plastic bag from a locked building in the vicinity on October 16 last year. After committing the crime, Yadav had escaped to Bihar, from where he was arrested five days later. The incident had come close on the heels of the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha, which had triggered attacks on migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh across Gujarat.