Man gets death sentence for raping, killing minor in MP's Vidisha

Vidisha (MP), Sep 30 (PTI) A special court in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Monday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing a seven-year-old girl. Second additional sessions judge, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court, Pratishtha Awasthi called Ravi Malviya alias Toli's crime a "blot on society and a very cruel act", Madhya Pradesh Prosecution Public Relations officer Sudha Vijay Singh Bhadoria said. He was convicted under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) and was also fined Rs 9,000, Bhadoria said. Malviya kidnapped the girl from Bhopal railway station on October 24, 2015, brought her to Vidisha, raped and killed her and then dumped the body in Ahmedpur area here. He was arrested from Bhopal on November 6, 2015, the official added.