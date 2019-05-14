Man gets five-year jail for abetting wife’s suicide over dowry

Muzaffarnagar, May 14 (PTI) A fast-track court here has sentenced a man to five years in jail for abetting wife's suicide. Judge Balraj Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Ajay Kumar. The womans father-in-law Balbir Singh and mother-in-law Nirmala Devi were acquitted due to the lack of evidence, the prosecution said.Kumar's wife Pushpa had hanged self to death due to harassment for dowry at Jansath in the district on July 31, 2011. Police had registered a case against her husband and in-laws for abetting the suicide. PTI CORR RDK RCJ