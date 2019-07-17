Man gets five-year jail for circulating fake currency

Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) A sessions court here Wednesday handed rigorous imprisonment for five years to a 30-year-old man for the possession and circulation of counterfeit currency in 2012.Sessions court judge D E Kothalikar also convicted Mehboob Aalam, Akram Abil Shaikh and Nasrulhuq Shaikh to rigorous imprisonment for three years for possession of fake currency, while acquitting them of charges under sections 489 B (Using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency).Aziz Darvez Shaikh (30), who was sentenced to five years in jail and was an associate of the trio, was convicted under both the sections, as per prosecution.The Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested Aalam, Akram and Nasrulhuq on July 31, 2012 from Grant Road in Mumbai and seized fake notes with the face value of Rs 3.49 lakh.Aziz was arrested later after it came to light that he had given a fake currency note to a roadside vendor. PTI AVI NSK SOMSOM