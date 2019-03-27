Man gets five years' imprisonment for molesting minor

Sikar, Mar 27 (PTI) A court in Rajasthan's Sikar Wednesday sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for molesting a three-and-a-half-years-old girl in the district. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Karanpal Singh Rajput while pronouncing him guilty in the three-year-old case.POCSO court magistrate Anil Kumar Kaushik pronounced the sentence to Rajput, public prosecutor Shivratan Sharma said. He said Rajput was in an inebriated state when he took the girl to a secluded place by luring her with a candy and molested her. When the girl raised an alarm, neighbours rushed for her help. They thrashed Rajput and handed him over to police, he said. A case was registered against him on January 24, 2016 at Ramgarh Shekhawati police station on the complaint lodged by the minor's father, he added. PTI CORR AG CK