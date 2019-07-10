Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife for not being able bear child

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) A court here Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife for not being able bear any child.Additional District Sessions Judge Vir Nayak Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict Sunil Kumar, public prosecutor Jitender Tyagi said.Kumar had on June 9, 2018, killed his wife Amrita in Chorawala village here.A complaint was filed in Kakroli police station after the deceased's sister, who is married to the convict's brother Manoj, informed her father about the incident, the prosecutor said.Amrita and Sunil were married 10 years ago. Her father had complained that she was constantly harassed by her husband for not being able to conceive, Tyagi said. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ NSDNSD