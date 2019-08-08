Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor in Bengal

Krishnanagar (WB), Aug 8 (PTI) The POCSO Court of Nadia district in West Bengal has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping a minor in 2018. In its order on Wednesday, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge Manash Basu also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the man. He had raped the girl when she was 14. The man repeatedly raped the minor, who was his neighbour's daughter, for two months since February 2018 after making her consume laced drinks and impregnated her. When the girl's parents came to know of it, they lodged a complaint with the police. The minor also had to undergo abortion. The man was arrested in April 2018 and tried under the POCSO Act. PTI COR KK CK