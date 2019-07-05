Man gets life in jail for killing bizman's wife, manager

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) A court in Mumbai Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing the wife of his friend's employer and another person in Juhu area of the metropolis in 2011. Judge Prashant P Rajvaidya also acquitted two others in the double murder case while one accused is absconding, defence lawyer Tripti Shetty said. Tek Singh and Ram Singh used to work in the house of one Yogesh Suchak, she said. "In August 2011, Tek and Ram along with two others, Prem Singh and Bhim Singh, were accused of killing Suchak's wife Kavita, and Suchak's manager Prakash. They were also accused of looting ornaments and electronic equipment worth Rs 3.94 lakh," Shetty said. While Prem and Ram were acquitted due to lack of evidence, Bhim was held guilty and sentenced to life in prison, Shetty said. "Tek Singh went absconding during the trial," the lawyer said. During the incident, Suchak was in the United States for some work and his three children were in school, Shetty added. PTI AVI BNM CK