Man gets life in jail for sodomy in Rajasthan

/RKota (Rajasthan) Mar 15 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was+ sentenced to life imprisonment by a POCSO court for sodomising a 12-year-old boy in a village in Kota district, an official said Friday.Munesh, a resident of Takarwara village, was given life in jail by judge Girish Agarwal on Thursday, Special Public Prosecutor Kamalkant Sharma said.A fine of Rs 70,000 was also imposed on the convict. Munesh on June 9, 2017 had lured the boy to an isolated place near Jhadol village and sexually harassed him. Upon reaching home, the boy narrated the ordeal to his parents who then filed a complaint and an FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, Sharma said.Statements of at least 13 witnesses were recorded during the trial, the public prosecutor said. PTI CORR MAZ GVS