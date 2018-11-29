Man gets life sentence for killing daughter over domestic feud

Palghar (Maha), Nov 29 (PTI) A 38-year-old man has been awarded life sentence by a court here in Maharashtra for killing his one-year-old daughter during a quarrel with his wife.Additional Sessions Judge S R Vadali in his order last week said the accused, Tushar Mahesh Shoujani, deserves "maximum punishment" for brutally killing his own child.The prosecution told the court that Shoujani, who was jobless, and his wife used to have frequent quarrels.Later, Shoujani's wife left his home in Virar area along with their 13-month-old daughter, and went to stay with her parents.On September 29, 2015, Shoujani came to his in-laws' house and again had an argument with his wife.During the quarrel, he snatched away his daughter from his wife and banged the child's head against the floor.The toddler received severe injuries in the incident and died the same night while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the prosecution said.The accused was later arrested and booked for killing the child.The judge observed that the prosecution proved charges against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) beyond reasonable doubt."Hence, the accused needs to be awarded maximum sentence for the brutal killing of his own child," he said in the order. PTI CORR GK DVDV