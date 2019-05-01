Man gets life sentence for killing paramour's husband

Vadodara (Guj), May 1 (PTI) A sessions court in Gujarat's Dahod has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his friend.According to the prosecution, the convict, Dilip Deval, was having an affair with the victim's wife and therefore wanted him out of the way.Additional Sessions Judge Z V Trivedi sentenced Deval to life imprisonment Tuesday."It is evident that the murder of the victim was committed by Dilip Deval just to remove him so that he (Deval) could stay with victim's wife," the court noted.The prosecution told the court that on December 4, 2013, Deval took his friend Viral Rameshchandra Sheth to his farm at Kharedi village and shot him dead. He then buried the body in the field and sealed the spot with cement.Next day, Sheth's father lodged a complaint about his son going missing, but police remained clueless about his whereabouts for four years.Deval was arrested in another murder case in April 2017, and during interrogation revealed that he had killed Viral Rameshchandra Sheth.After the remains of Sheth's body were recovered, police arrested Deval.Public prosecutor Vijay Panchal said the court acquitted two other accused, including the victim's wife, of the charge of conspiracy, giving them the benefit of doubt. PTI CORRKRK NSDNSD