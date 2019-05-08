Man gets life sentence for killing wife, father-in-law

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) A city court Wednesday awardedlife sentence to a man for murdering his wife and father-in-law over monetary issue in 2013.During his deposition, a police official said he was on patrol duty in October 2013 when he came to know about the double murder in Sakinaka area of suburban Andheri.The official said when he reached the spot near a housing society, he found two bodies lying in a pool of blood. According to the prosecution, the president of the housing society told police the bodies were of Nilesh Kamble's wife Saraswati and his father-in-law Mahadev Lokhande.The housing society president, a key witness in the case, had told the court that after committing the crime, Kamble called him saying he had killed both of them.The key witness told the court the convict had further revealed that his father-in-law was demanding Rs 70,000 from him, which led to a fight between them.During the scuffle, Kamble attacked his father-in-lawwith a knife and then his wife when she tried to intervene, leading to the death of the duo, the prosecution said. PTI AVI RSY NSDNSD