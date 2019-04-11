Man gets life sentence for raping step-daughters

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a POCSO court here for sexually assaulting his two minor step-daughters multiple times in the absence of their mother.Judge C A Nathani found the man guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of IPCThe man was accused of raping his two minor step-daughters repeatedly over four years.The case was registered at the Mahim police station in the city in 2016 when one of the relatives of the girls learnt about the crime and approached police.Nine witnesses, including the victims, were examined by the prosecution, special prosecutor Geeta Sharma said.The girls told the court that the accused raped them when their mother was not at home, but for a long time they did not speak about the ordeal as he had threatened them. PTI AVI KRK DPBDPB