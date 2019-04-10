Man gets life sentence for son's murder

Palghar (Maha), Apr 10 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for hacking to death his 19-year-old son over a domestic dispute in 2015. District judge Rajendra Majgaonkar convicted Suresh Dhodi (46), a resident of Kurze village in Talasari taluka in Palghar district of Maharashtra, and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on him. Prosecutor Deepak Tare told the court that Dhodi used to doubt his wife's character and frequently beat her up over the issue. However, his children used to intervene and rescue her from his clutches. On April 23, 2015, Dhodi had an argument with his wife in the wee hours and started thrashing her. His son Nitin came to his mother's rescue. However, Dhodi picked up an axe and attacked his son, who died. The court also convicted Dhodi for assaulting his wife and daughter. PTI COR NP RT