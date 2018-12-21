Man gets life term for killing former village head

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 21 (PTI) A court here has awarded life sentence to a man for killing a former village head in a 12-year-old case.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,00,000 on the convict directing him to pay 90 per cent of the amount to the family of the deceased. In the judgment announced Thursday, district sessions judge S K Pachori found Bablu alias Herminder guilty under section 302 Indian Penal Code (murder) and sentenced him to life imprisonment, government counsel Rajive Kumar Sharma said.Former gram pradhan Kirshanpal was shot dead at Adampur village under Bhorakala police station here on September 9, 2006 over panchayat elections enmity. Three persons -- Herminder, Shishpal and Bhupender -- were named as accused in the case.Shishpal and Bhupender died during the trial period. PTI COR TIRTIR