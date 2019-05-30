Man gets life term for killing wife over dowry

Muzaffarnagar, May 30 (PTI) A fast-track court here Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his wife over dowry demand. Judge Balraj Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict, Satender. His father Dharampal and mother Shakuntala were acquitted due to a lack of evidence. According to government lawyer Firoz Ali, victim Anita was strangled to death over dowry demand at Kasumpur Pathedi village in the district on June 28, 2011. Her father Chanderbhan had lodged a complaint in this regard. Anita was married off to Satender on April, 18 2006. PTI CORR RDKRDK