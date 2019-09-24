Man gets life term for killing woman

Kendrapara, Sep 24 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a woman. Sushil Rout, 35, had killed the woman five years ago as she resisted his rape attempt. Kendrapara District and Sessions Court judge Basudeb Panda pronounced the sentence after convicting Rout. The judgement was announced based on circumstantial evidence of the crime and witnesses' account, said prosecution counsel Bhimsen Bhuyan. A total of 15 witnesses were cross-examined during the course of the trial. All corroborated to the charge-sheet filed by the police, Bhuyan said. PTI COR AAM RG AQS