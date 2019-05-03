Man gets life term for killing youth eight years ago

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A 32-year old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court for murdering a youth eight years ago, saying the victim was only 18-19 years of age and a precious human life was lost. The court convicted Mohd Shamim, a resident of West Delhi, for the murder of Mukesh Chand and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. "In the present case, it has to be kept in mind that the victim was only 18-19 years of age and precious human life was lost. I, accordingly, sentence the convict Mohd Shamim to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life... for the offence punishable under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code," Additional Sessions Judge Poonam Chaudhry said. According to the prosecution, in 2011, Shamim, along with an aide, had stabbed the victim with a knife near Zakhira Bridge in West Delhi for giving information about the accused to the police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. The convict had denied all the allegations and said that he had been falsely implicated. He had pleaded not guilty. The court noted that there was no provocation or fight or sudden quarrel. "The nature of weapon used by the accused and injuries being inflicted on the vital part of body of deceased leave no room for doubt that intention was to cause death or at in all event bodily injury sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature," it said. PTI URD SKV RCJRCJ