Man gets life term for murder of 9-yr-old girl

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A court in Muzaffarnagar Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a nine-year-old girl in 2012. Additional district sessions judge Gaurav Kumar Shrivastava convicted Pradeep Kumar in the murder case and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on him. The court held Pradeep Kumar guilty under sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and ordered him to pay half of the fine amount to the deceased's family. According to government lawyer Jitender Tyagi, the girl was abducted and strangled to death after she resisted the convict's sexual harassment attempt in sugarcane fields in Muzaffarnagar's Fatehpur Khedi on June 25, 2012. The next day, her naked body was found in the fields. Kumar allegedly committed the crime as he was enraged over the girl's father for rebuking him earlier for eve-teasing. PTI CORR CK