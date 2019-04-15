Man gets life term for murdering retired bureaucrat's wife

Indore, Apr 15 (PTI) A local court here Monday handed life imprisonment to a man for murdering the 75-year-old wife of a retired IAS officer in whose house he was working as a domestic help. Additional District and Sessions Court judge B K Paloda convicted Hridyesh Malviya (29) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including section 302 (murder). Malviya killed Fe Munawwar at her residence in Manishpuri area on March 22, 2015, by stabbing her in the neck, after she refused to lend him Rs 5,000, district prosecution officer Akram Sheikh said. Fe and her husband D Y Munawwar (85) had sacked Malviya from the job earlier, he said. After committing the crime, the convict fled in Munawwars' car with Fe's body and also looted Rs 1.48 lakh and gold jewellery from the house, he said. He, later, dumped the body in a pit on the bypass road, the prosecution added. The Munawwars lived alone and their two daughters were settled abroad, the prosecution said. The investigation team had submitted DNA evidence including blood-stained clothes and 25 people were produced as witnesses in the case, he said. PTI HWP MAS ADU NSK MAZ AAR