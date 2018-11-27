Man gets life term for sodomising minor boy

Raipur, Nov 27 (PTI) A special court in Durg district of Chhattisgarh has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sodomising a 12-year-old boy last year.Special Judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Subhra Pachouri, held Monu Yadav (21) guilty under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the POCSO Act on Monday, Additional Public Prosecutor Kamal Kishore Verma told PTI.On February 2 last year, when the boy was playing alone in his locality in Durg town, Yadav took him to a secluded place on the pretext of taking him for an outing, hesaid.The accused sexually assaulted the boy and asked him to go home. He threatened him with dire consequences if he revealed about the incident to anyone, Verma said.After that, Yadav repeatedly sodomised the boy over the next few days. But when the victim's mother came to know about it, she informed police, following which Yadav wasarrested, he said.On Monday, after hearing arguments from both the sides on Monday, the court held Yadav guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, the prosecutor said. PTI TKP NP KJ