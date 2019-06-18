Man gets life term in murder case

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 18 (PTI) A court here Tuesday sentenced a man to life in jail for murder. Anuj, alias Ganja, was convicted for the murder of an ex-gram pradhan at Titawi village in the district over six years ago. The victim, Rajkumar, was shot dead on November 19, 2012, due to enmity over the panchayat elections. Additional District Sessions Judge Vir Nayak Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict after holding guilty under Section 302 of the IPC. Two other accused--Madanpal and his wife Suresh--were acquitted due to a lack of evidence. Initially, police had filed a charge sheet against five persons-- Anuj, alias Ganja; Joni; Hansbir; Madanpal and his wife Suresh. Hansbir and Joni died during the pendency of the case in the court. PTI CORR RDKRDK