Man gets seven years in jail for raping neighbour in Maha's Thane

Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a local court in Maharashtra for raping a married woman in his neighbourhood.District Judge Kavita D Shirbhate convicted Bablu Lakhan Shaha under section 376 (rape), 385 (extortion) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on him.Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay More said Shaha had called the woman, who resides in the same building with her husband and two children, to his home on the pretext of some work on December 13, 2013, and raped her in thekitchen. He also threatened her.Shaha then started demanding sexual favours from the woman. He asked her to give him for Rs 2 lakh and threatened to kill her husband, More said. PTI CORR BNM DPB