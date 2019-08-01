scorecardresearch
Man, girl found hanging from tree in Rajasthan

Barmer, Aug 1 (PTI) The bodies of a man and a girl were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday, police said. Jogaram Bhil (20) and the 14-year-old girl were found hanging in Setrau village. Prima facie, it appears a case of suicide, SHO, Ramsar, Vikram Sandhu said. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the SHO said. He said the matter is being investigated. PTI CORR SDA CK

