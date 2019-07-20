Man hangs self after scuffle with wife in Rajasthan's Baran

Kota (Raj), Jul 20 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after a scuffle with his wife in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said Saturday. Ravi Jatav, a daily wage labourer, ended his life by hanging by his neck from a saree tied to the ceiling fan of a room at his house in Chabda town's Tower Colony on Friday night, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramchand Meena said. Jatav allegedly took the extreme step after beating his wife, he said. The wife, Gayatri (19), was also found lying unconscious with marks of thrashing all over her body in the same room by her mother and brother who had come to visit her on Friday night, the ASI said. The woman was rushed to the Baran district hospital by the family, he said. The duo were married three months ago and the man apparently committed suicide out of regret, thinking he had killed his wife after she fell unconscious, Meena said. Gayatri was later shifted to a private hospital in Kota where she is being treated, the ASI said, adding that her statement is yet to be recorded. The body of Jatav was handed over to his family after post-mortem, he said. A case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been registered and investigation is on, the ASI said. PTI CORR MAZ CKCK