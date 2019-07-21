Man hangs self inside police lock-up in Amritsar

Amritsar, Jul 21 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the lock-up of a police post here, even as the family alleged foul play in his death, prompting authorities to launch a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Baljinder Singh used a belt to hang himself with an iron rod of a window inside the lock-up of City Bus Stand police post on Friday night, police said. Singh was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Amritsar where he was declared brought dead, they said. Singh, a resident of Khanwala village in Ajnala, was detained under preventive custody for questioning in connection with a case, police said. His family members claimed that the police informed them about the death on Saturday when the body was sent for postmortem. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered after Singh's family members staged a protest outside the police post, alleging foul play in the death. According to the police, Singh was facing many cases pertaining to theft and snatching incidents. PTI JMS SUN MAZ CKCK