Man held 11 years after raping minor girl

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A man was arrested 11 years after he reportedly kidnapped and raped a minor girl in Kapashera here, police said Friday. Mohammed Akhtar, who committed the crime in 2007 and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, was held Thursday, they said. In June 2007, a man filed a complaint in Kapashera police station alleging that his 14-year-old daughter had been kidnapped by Akhtar, said A K Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime). The girl was rescued from Bihar and handed over to her parents, but Akhtar managed to escape, he said. In May 2008, Akhtar was declared a proclaimed offender and in 2014, a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest, police said. On Thursday, police received information that Akhtar would come to Samalkha to meet someone. Police laid a trap and the accused was apprehended.Akhtar told police that he had changed his name to Anand after the incident and was hiding in Gurgaon, Noida and Bihar. He worked as a private taxi driver, Singla added. PTI NIT SRY