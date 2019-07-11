Man held after exchange of fire

Ghaziabad, Jul 10 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in the murder of a truck driver in May was arrested after an exchange of fire Thursday, police said. Identified as Monu, he carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and was arrested from near the Hindon river bridge in Surana village, police said. SP (Rural) Neerak Kumar Jadaun said he was riding a motorcycle when police asked him to stop but he opened fire on them. In the retaliatory firing, Monu received an injury in his leg, the SP said. He was absconding since the killing of the truck driver, whose body was thrown by the killers near Duhai village on the Delhi Meerut road. The driver was identified as Ratan Singh Yadav, a native of Hathras district. Jadaun said the truck driver was on the way to Noida to deliver a consignment of cement bags. Police had earlier arrested five persons, identified as Muntrim, Someen, Kaley, Nabi and Amir, all natives of Baghpat district in this regard. PTI CORR RDKRDK