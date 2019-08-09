Man held after police encounter for killing two women in UP's Firozabad

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) One person was arrested on Friday after a police encounter for allegedly killing an elderly woman and her daughter-in-law in Firozabad, police sources said here. Dileep alias Dipa was shot in the leg during the gunfight in Firozabad in which a police constable was also injured, they said. "The double murder case has been worked out. The looted jewellery has been recovered. Detailed interrogation is on to elicit more information from him," IG, Agra Range, A Satish Ganesh said. At around 11 am on Thursday, some persons entered the house of Firozabad's renowned doctor L K Gupta in Naya Rasulpur locality and killed his mother Shivdevi (75) and sister-in-law Rani Devi (25). PTI CORR ABN CK