Man held after wife claims he married her with false identity

Noida (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested here Tuesday after his wife alleged that he had persuaded her into marrying him with a false identity and also claimed assault by him, police said.The woman claimed she married the man, who told her that he was a Hindu, in November 2016. She alleged that her husband recently disclosed that he was a Muslim and forced her to change her religion, they said.The accused, Anil Sarkar alias Tanvir Alam, hails from Kishanganj in Bihar. He was staying here with his wife and mother-in-law in a rented accommodation, police said."A complaint was received at the Sector 39 police station where a woman alleged that a man had concealed his identity and fraudulently got her into marrying him under his impersonated identity," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma said.According to the complaint filed by Archana Haldar, the accused also forced her to abort. "Every time I would get pregnant, he would give me pills saying we do not want the child now," she claimed.SSP Sharma said based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered and the man was arrested, while further probe was underway.The accused has been booked under IPC section 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and related offences, police said.The accused, however, told the police that his wife knew about his identity and that she was framing him. "The man has claimed that his wife knew about his identity since the beginning, but recently she discovered about his affair with another woman and that is why, she has levelled the allegations against him," the SSP added. PTI KIS SRY