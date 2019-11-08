Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 63 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A man was arrested at Delhi airport by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold worth Rs 63 lakh, a statement issued on Friday said.The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Hongkong on Thursday.Personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in recovery of 16 gold 'kadas' (bangles) and two gold chains, weighing 1.6 kg. They were valued at Rs 63.86 lakh," the statement issued by the customs department said. The gold was seized and the passenger was arrested, it added. PTI AKV AKV SNESNE