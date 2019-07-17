scorecardresearch
Man held at India-Nepal border with heroin worth Rs 1.95 crore

Maharajganj (UP) Jul 17 (PTI) A man has been arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.95 crore at the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, a senior official said Wednesday.Shailesh Yadav was arrested after 195-gram heroin was found from him by a team of the Sashastra Seema Bal on Tuesday, SSB Inspector attached to the Sonauli checkpost Ravi Kumar said.Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR SAB MAZ MAZ SOMSOMSOM

