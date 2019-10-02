Man, held by excise dept with contraband, dies of seizure

Thrissur, Oct 1 (PTI) A man, who was taken into custody by the Excise Department with contraband, died on the way to a station here, allegedly due to a seizure, police said.Ranjith Kumar (35), a resident of Malappuram, was nabbed by an excise team for possessing cannabis from Guruvayur, they said. "While taking Kumar to a station in Thrissur, he showed symptoms of seizure. He died when he was being taken to a hospital," a senior police official of the district told PTI. Police said they have registered a case of unnatural death. Sources in the police department said the man was a history-sheeter with many 'ganja' (cannabis) cases registered against him. Most of the cases were for selling and distributing cannabis among the schoolchildren. PTI RRT AQSAQS