Man held for attempting to extort money from UP village head

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 30 (PTI) A man has been arrested for trying to extort money from a village head in this district, police said Sunday.Rahul was arrested Saturday after receiving complaint from Nepal Singh, the head of Harinagar village, that he had received a telephone call two days back demanding Rs 5 lakh, a police official said.During investigation, the accused was identified and arrested, he said, adding Rahul is also an accused in another case, and had been freed from jail on bail a few days back.