Man held for burgling house in Green Park

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burgling a house in New Delhi's Green Park area, police said Sunday. The accused was identified as Harish, a native of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh. On December 17, police were alerted about a housebreaking incident in Green park area. The locks of the house's back gate and main door were broken, so was the main door's latch, police said. "The accused had ransacked the basement and first floor of the house. The house owner had gone aboard on December 14," officials said. When caretaker Vikram came for his house-sitting duty, he noticed the house had been completely ransacked, officials said. During investigation, the police went through CCTV footage and identified four persons as the accused. They were seen roaming near the house and a couple of two-wheelers were seen parked outside the house, which the police suspect were used for a quick get away The footage showed one of the accused shaking hands with a passerby, he was identified as Ram Naresh. Police showed Naresh the CCTV footage and he recognised on of the accused as Hariya, an electrician and tenant in Humayunpur since 2012, officials said. Hariya surrendered before the court and was arrested in the present case. During interrogation, Hariya said he burgled the house in Green Park along with associates Ram Bharose, Mahinder and Suresh, police added. "The accused persons had burgled several houses in south and west Delhi. After committing the crime, they used to go back to their respective native villages to evade arrest," police said. One of the two-wheelers used in the crime has been recovered, police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the other accused. PTI NIT INDIND