Man held for buying stolen mobiles

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly buying stolen mobile phones, police said Sunday. The arrested was identified as Jagdish Kumar Madan, a native of Rohtak in Haryana, they said. "We received a complaint in November, according to which the complainant had sent a consignment of mobile phones from Noida to Delhi. Out of the total 410 master boxes, 30 were found missing during unloading. Each master box contained 60 mobile phones," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said. During police interrogation, the driver carrying the cargo said en route he had stopped the truck for rest on the main road opposite Cosy Grand Hotel in R K Puram, sleeping in the truck till 6.30 am, the DCP said. Later, the police traced the location of one mobile to Satna in Madhya Pradesh, Arya said. The user was identified as Ashok Verma, who said he had purchased the mobile from a mobile shop in Satna, MP, where in the police busted fraud and recovered 682 stolen phones, he added. The dealer under whose possession the phones were found said he had received the load through courier from Delhi to Indore with proper receipt of the phones, they said. Further investigation revealed that the entire consignment was of Jagdish Madan who was later arrested, Arya added. Madan said his customer Sahid informed him that he had 2,280 stolen mobile phones and is in search of buyers, he said. Madan purchased the phones and further sold them to his known dealers, saying the goods were bought a mobile shop which was closed during the sealing drive in Delhi, police added.